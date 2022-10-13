Look: NFL World Celebrating Brian Dawkins On Thursday

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 21: Hall of Famer, Brian Dawkins speaks after being given is Hall of Fame ring at a halftime presentation as the Carolina Panthers take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

It's been a special year for the Philadelphia Eagles, who are the only undefeated team remaining in the 2022 NFL season. But for one Eagles legend, Hall of Fame safety Brian Dawkins, it's a particularly special day.

Today is Dawkins' birthday. The longtime Eagles safety who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018 turns 48 years old today.

During his 13 years with the Eagles and final three years with the Denver Broncos, Dawkins was one of the most feared safeties of his generation. In the city of Philadelphia, he is one of the most celebrated Eagles players of all-time.

The Eagles along with most major NFL outlets are all celebrating Dawkins' career and wishing him a very happy birthday.

Brian Dawkins was a second-round pick out of Clemson in the 1996 NFL Draft and became the team's starting safety as a rookie. But it wasn't until the arrival of Andy Reid that Dawkins established himself as one of the best of all-time.

Between 1999 and 2008, Dawkins made the Pro Bowl seven times and was a four-time First-Team All-Pro. He finished third in the Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2002 and joined them on a trip to the Super Bowl in 2004.

Among his most notable accomplishments are becoming the first player in NFL history to record a sack, an interception, forced fumble, and touchdown reception in a single game. He later became the first player in NFL history to record at least 30 interceptions and 30 forced fumbles in a career.

There are far too many achievements of Dawkins' to list them all here, but he's more than deserving of his Hall of Fame jacket.

Happy Birthday, Brian Dawkins!