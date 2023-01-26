Look: NFL World Convinced Nathaniel Hackett Knows Something

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Head coach Nathaniel Hackett of the Denver Broncos looks on against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The New York Jets made a big move on Thursday morning.

They hired former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett to be their offensive coordinator. He'll be replacing Mike LaFleur after he was let go following the regular season.

This move has led the NFL community to speculate what the Jets could be planning at quarterback, especially after Connor Hughes of SNY added fuel to the fire.

"Nathaniel Hackett could be sitting on a beach collecting millions for the next four years. You telling me he signed on for the pressure of being NY’s OC without knowing damn well who his QB is? He’d be a fool to risk further tarnishing rep to coach Wilson, Tannehill or Jimmy G," Hughes tweeted.

The Jets will undoubtedly be linked to Aaron Rodgers this offseason since Hackett was his offensive coordinator when he was in Green Bay. The Packers could also be looking to trade him after they fell short of the playoffs this past season.

They also could go looking at trying to get Derek Carr since he's expected to get dealt by the Las Vegas Raiders.

This could be a fun offseason in New York.