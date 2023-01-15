Look: NFL World Convinced Of Next Chargers Head Coach

INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 12: Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley looks on during the NFL game between the New York Giants and the Los Angeles Chargers on December 12, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After Saturday night's blown 27-point lead, many believe Brandon Staley's fate is sealed as the Chargers head coach.

Some felt Staley was already on thin ice after losing to the Raiders in Week 18 of last season, allowing star receiver Mike Williams to get hurt Week 18 of this season and now losing to the Jags in historic fashion in primetime.

The NFL world was ready for the Chargers to move on across social media. Welcoming Sean Payton to Los Angeles immediately after the game:

"Congratulations Sean Payton," said ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. "Welcome to Los Angeles as the new coach [of] the Chargers. There is no way Brandon Staley can keep his job after blowing this lead. There's no coming back from this for him!"

"Congrats to Sean Payton on winning the 2024 [Super Bowl] [with] the Los Angeles Chargers," tweeted PFT Commenter.

"Firing Brandon Staley and making a deal for Sean Payton isn't the kind of blockbuster coaching move the Chargers would have made before but it's one they have to make now," said former LA Times writer Arash Markazi.

