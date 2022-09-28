Look: NFL World Crushed By The Chargers' Injury News

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 08: Los Angeles Chargers helmets on the bench prior to the start of the NFL pre-season game the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

Every year, the Los Angeles Chargers seem to be one of the most-injured teams in the league.

Heading into the 2022 campaign, though, the Chargers were healthy and looked to be primed for a playoff run. That has changed in a hurry, though, as the Chargers deal with a few significant injuries.

Star offensive lineman Rashawn Slater is likely done for the season after suffering a ruptured biceps. Star pass rusher Joey Bosa will also be gone for a significant amount of time as he nurses a major groin injury.

Add in the fact that star quarterback Justin Herbert is dealing with fractured rib cartilage in the Chargers are not doing well at all.

Fans are feeling bad for the team.

"This team is legit cursed," Cincinnati Bengals beat writer Kelsey Conway said.

"But other than that, how was the show Ms. Lincoln?" another fan joked.

"I feel like we go through this every season. Horrible injury luck," said another fan.

The Chargers have dropped back-to-back games and now will be without two star players moving foward.