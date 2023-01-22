Look: NFL World Feels Awful For Jaguars Fans

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 29: Fans look on from the stands during the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 29, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

What a tough end of the fourth quarter for the Jacksonville Jaguars and their fans.

Driving down the field with the chance to make it a field goal game, Jags wide receiver Jamal Agnew fumbled away a reception in the redzone with five-and-a-half minutes to go.

The NFL world felt for the good people of Duval on Twitter.

"Fumble, Good effort by the Jaguars, this might end it," said Dov Kleiman.

"FUMBLE. FUMBLE. WE'VE RECOVERED THE BALL," the Chiefs shared.

"Trash. How can the NFL not get that right after all these years. No way that’s a fumble," tweeted Will Cain.

"Don't let this fumble — or crucial review — take away from a remarkable shoulder-lowering 3rd down pickup run by Trevor Lawrence," commented Rich Risen. "Holy waffles."

"Jags fans watching Agnew fumble."

The Jaguars followed up the fumble with a Trevor Lawrence interception. Looks like the clock struck midnight on the Comeback Cats.