Look: NFL World Feels Bad For Bills Fans On Sunday

ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 11: Buffalo Bills fans cheer their team on against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills trail the Cincinnati Bengals 27-10 midway through the fourth quarter and it really looks like the Bills are on the verge of yet another playoff disappointment.

Despite a ton of momentum and the home crowd behind them, the Bills quickly fell into a 14-0 hole and have not come within a touchdown since. It probably doesn't help that they haven't been able to win a game without scoring at least 20 points since the 2020 playoffs.

So it will be the fourth straight season with Josh Allen as the starter that will fail to yield so much as a trip to the Super Bowl, let alone the team's long awaited first Lombardi Trophy.

The NFL world can't help but feel bad for the Bills fans for how terribly their team has played in this AFC Divisional Round game:

It's hard to know what the Buffalo Bills can even do from here. They already have some of the NFL's best players at just about every position.

Buffalo don't have a ton of cap space heading into next season, so they don't have a ton of room to add big name free agents or upgrades at any of their positions.

The Bills could be at a crossroads where they have to decide if it's the players or the coaches stopping them from getting over the hump.

What's next for the Bills?