Look: NFL World Feels Bad For Tom Brady On Sunday

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 18: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Far be it for Tom Brady to garner much sympathy on social media, but the NFL world is coming to his defense on Sunday.

The Buccaneers find themselves down 14-6 heading into the third, with Brady getting little help from his surrounding weapons as he fights through an injury to his throwing hand.

"If Tom Brady throws another tablet, it will make sense," tweeted Dov Kleiman. "He's been on the money on nearly every pass but his backup WRs fumbled twice to turn it over, his 3rd string starting LT had a false start and allowed a sack and every time they move the ball, someone makes a mistake."

Others chimed in as well.

With a quarter to go, the 45-year-old QB will need the rest of the Bucs to come along for the ride if they want to leave the field with a win.