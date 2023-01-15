Look: NFL World Furious With 'Dirty Play' In 49ers-Seahawks

The NFL world is not happy with a dirty move from Seahawks safety Johnathan Abrams during Saturday's Wild Card game against San Francisco.

Abram appeared to twist the recently-injured ankle of 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel after the play had already been blown dead.

The play caused a scrum between the two teams

Take a look at the incident here:

The NFL world had quite a bit to say about this play — especially considering Abram's history of past transgressions.

"Dirty-ass Seahawk, Johnathan Abram pulling on Deebo's leg after the play," one fan wrote.

"Johnathan Abram should be thrown out," another said.

"I hate Johnathan Abram. Absolutely disgusting," another added.

Since this play, things started to unravel for the Seahawks. The 49ers are now up three touchdowns after going into halftime with a one-point deficit.

We'll see if Abram receives a fine from the NFL at a later date.