Look: NFL World Furious With Dolphins Wide Receivers

It hasn't been a banner day for the Miami Dolphins wide receivers.

Third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson has put some throws on a platter for his receivers and they're just not making the plays.

Jaylen Waddle has been the big victim as he's been wide open for two throws and he's dropped them.

The NFL community is upset that the Dolphins are squandering chances to get back into this game.

"Tough gig for Skylar Thompson, the Dolphins' third-string QB, to lead his team in a first playoff appearance in six years away at Buffalo. He probably didn't expect his two star wide receivers to add to his issues - two bad drops from Hill and Waddle in the first quarter," one tweet read.

"This Dolphins team is so mentally checked out and unfocused. 3 key drops by their best guys and it’s only the 1st quarter," another tweet read.

The Bills are currently up 14-0 at the end of the first quarter. The Dolphins will need their receivers to wake up if they want to get back into this one.