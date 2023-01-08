Look: NFL World Furious With Missed Penalty On Sunday

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 24: A detailed view of an NFL shield logo painted on the field before the game between the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on November 24, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. The Buccaneers defeated the Lions 24-21. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/Detroit Lions/Getty Images)

The officiating crew in Buffalo missed an easy offsides penalty during the Patriots-Bills game.

Bills star defensive tackle Ed Oliver jumped offsides before the ball snapped and the officials somehow didn't see it.

It should've been five free yards for the Patriots but instead, they lost yardage on that play. Here's a look at it:

Patriots fans aren't happy with this missed call since their team is in a fight for the final playoff spot.

Even though this was a missed call, the Patriots were able to deal with it and tie the game back up later in the quarter.

The two teams are currently tied up at 14 at halftime as the Patriots need a win to clinch their second-straight playoff spot.

You can watch the second half on CBS.