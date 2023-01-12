Look: NFL World Furious With The Odell Beckham Video

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams walks to the field before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 15, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was involved in an incident back in November where he was kicked off a plane for refusing to follow airline instructions. As bad as the incident was, the footage is even worse.

A video shared by ABC 10 Local News shows police dealing with Beckham after he disobeyed instructions to put on his seatbelt. The 70-second video shows Beckham continuing to be non-compliant even as it was explained that the entire plane had to disembark as a result of his actions.

The video contained a number of jump-cuts, but at one point he seemed to indicate that he wasn't bothered by his own behavior. "That s-t don't mean nothing to me..." he said at one point.

NFL fans who have seen the video are admonishing Beckham for his behavior and seemingly uncaring attitude to the inconvenience he was causing everyone else on the plane. You'd better believe that they're letting him have it on Twitter:

Nobody likes a person who makes things difficult for everyone around them - especially not a professional athlete.

While Odell Beckham Jr. didn't necessarily do anything illegal, he's clearly lost the respect of a ton of people from his actions there.

Ultimately, it shouldn't have much of an impact on whether he manages to find a team in 2023. But you never know.