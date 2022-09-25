Look: NFL World Furious With Tom Brady Warning News

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 25: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gives a thumbs up in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The NFL doesn't appear to be making any moves towards punishing Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady for breaking not one, but several tablets during last week's game against the New Orleans Saints. What the league did instead has the rest of the league fuming.

According to FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer, the NFL has instead sent out a memo to the other 31 teams warning them that there will be consequences for breaking tablets and other league-issued equipment.

Brady himself isn't expected to be disciplined even though this isn't the first time that he's done something like this. He similarly broke a tablet in frustration last year. But Brady has not gotten any league fines for any conduct infractions in nearly a decade.

NFL fans are pretty upset to see that their teams are getting a memo for something that only Tom Brady has been doing. Some feel that this is blatantly obvious to everyone except the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

It's long been believed that the NFL holds Tom Brady to a very different standard from the rest of the league. There's been a number of rule changes through the years that have corresponded to things that have directly happened to Brady.

This incident is only going to add more fuel to that particular debate.

Should the NFL have sent out this memo, or spoken to Tom Brady directly instead?