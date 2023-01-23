Look: NFL World Is Debating Tony Romo's Performance

SPRINGFIELD, MO - JULY 22: Tony Romo, former NFL quarterback, looks on from the 17th tee during the first round of the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr. Pepper at Highland Spring Country Club on July 22, 2021 in Springfield, Missouri. (Photo by James Gilbert/PGA TOUR)

Tony Romo has been a hot topic of debate among NFL fans this season.

Romo is currently the lead NFL color commentator for CBS each Sunday and has been in that role since 2017. He took over for Phil Simms, who moved to "The NFL Today" for the network.

He burst onto the scene in a big way with how he was able to anticipate plays before they happen, plus deliver some great analysis.

Since that season, his stock has gone downhill and fans are tired of how he's been calling games alongside Jim Nantz.

"Ian Eagle and Charles Davis should be the new A team and Nantz and Romo need to be demoted. Nantz and Romo are overrated," another tweet read.

"Guy is absolutely insufferable now. Tries way to hard to be funny and just comes across as unprepared and annoying. I will avoid the game these two do every week if possible," another tweet read.

We'll have to see if Romo can get a bit better heading into next season.