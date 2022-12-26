Look: NFL World Is Furious With Fan's Despicable Act

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after a play against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Sports cause people to act a certain way, but sometimes, that goes way too far.

One of those instances happened on Sunday night when a fan account for the Philadelphia Eagles posted a classless caption under a picture of quarterback Dak Prescott.

"I'm glad you lost your mom and brother. I hope your other brother Tad is next," the post read.

None of this is okay. It's a freaking sports game, for god's sake.

NFL fans also think that this behavior is disgusting and has no place in this world.

"Wow people hiding behind the internet are disgusting," another tweet read.

Hopefully, this fan thinks long and hard about how awful this post was.

No sporting event outcome should make someone act like this.