Look: NFL World Is Heartbroken For Lions Fans

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 10: General view of Ford Field before the game between Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals on September 10, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

They almost had it.

Needing help from Baker Mayfield and the Rams on Sunday, the Detroit Lions were this close to having a chance to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. However, it wasn't meant to be, as LA fell to the Seahawks in overtime.

The NFL world was heartbroken for the people of Detroit on social media.

"Lions fans to Baker Mayfield," said BetMGM.

"Sad for Lions fans," tweeted Barstool's Big Cat. "That was brutal."

"Live look at Lions fans," commented PointsBet Sportsbook.

"What it looks like when 10 million Detroit Lions fans hearts break…" tweeted Dan Leach.

"Let's get one quick look at those Lions fans."

"Lions fans rn," said CBS Sports.

"Just in last part of game — refs called the fringe running into the punter on LAR but somehow missed Metcalf hitting Ramsey, Geno’s intentional grounding and Diggs taunting the Rams bench after the INT. And the Lions fans had to root for Baker who was absolutely atrocious," tweeted Bill Simmons. "Rough."

Detroit can still play spoiler for a team thats tormented them for many years, but once again a postseason berth eludes the Motor City.