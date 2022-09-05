Look: NFL World Is Praying For Myles Garrett's Family

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 14: Defensive end Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after being ejected from the game during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 14, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Steelers 21-7. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The NFL world is thinking of Browns All-Pro pass rusher Myles Garrett after he wasn't seen at the start of Monday's practice.

According to ESPN's Jake Trotter, "Garrett has been excused from several recent practices to be with an ill family member."

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski did say that the former No. 1 overall pick "will be back today."

Fans hoped for the best on social media.

"Family over football/sports always," tweeted a Cleveland sports account.

"Family comes first," another said. "Hope all is well."

"Prayers up for Garrett," another replied.

We're glad to hear Garrett will be returning to the team today.

Here's hoping everything's okay with his family.