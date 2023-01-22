Look: NFL World Is Ripping Daniel Jones For His Performance Tonight

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 16: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants attempts a pass against the Chicago Bears in the first half during a preseason game at MetLife Stadium on August 16, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

It wasn't long ago that Daniel Jones was the toast of the town in New York, but Saturday night's performance is giving fans flashbacks to the first three years of his career.

The Giants were shutout 28-0 in the first half of their divisional round game against the Eagles. NY went: turnover on downs, interception, three-and-out, three-and-out, three-and-out over its first five possessions; leading many to start ripping the former sixth overall pick.

"Daniel Jones right now," tweeted FanDuel.

"Giants new backup QB coming out to replace Daniel Jones in the 2nd half," said Josiah Johnson.

"This game is doing serious damage to the Daniel Jones train," commented Joe Goodberry.

"Daniel Jones trying to carry the Giants against a real team."

"Lol poor Giants fans are convinced Daniel Jones is actually good," a user laughed.

A tough start for Jones but there's still a half to play. The G-Men will try to get something going over the final 30 minutes.