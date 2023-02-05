Look: NFL World Is Shocked By Atlanta Falcons Decision

JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 28: A general view of the Atlanta Falcons Helmet on the ground before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 28, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Falcons defeated the Jaguars 21 to 14. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images) Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Six years ago today the Atlanta Falcons suffered the most stunning blown lead in Super Bowl history, giving up a 28-3 lead in the second half against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI. But there's an interesting decision that the team made that some have noticed today.

The Falcons still have up all of their tweets from that fateful night. The most noticeable among them was their "15 minutes away..." tweet from the end of the third quarter when they led 28-9.

We all know what happened from there: Tom Brady took over, tied the game in regulation and then led the Patriots to a win in overtime. Since then, the Falcons have become synonymous with blown leads.

Fans on Twitter can't believe that the Falcons still have their tweets up from that day. Some call it gutsy while others consider it embarrassing:

Things have been pretty rough for the Atlanta Falcons ever since that fateful Super Bowl. The following year they made the playoffs but were knocked out in the divisional round, and then the losses started piling up.

After back-to-back 7-9 seasons in 2018 and 2019, head coach Dan Quinn was fired during the 2020 season and they went 4-12 that year. Since hiring Arthur Smith, the Falcons have gone 7-10 in back to back seasons.

Super Bowl LI was the Falcons' window to win a Super Bowl. And in 15 minutes (plus some change), Tom Brady slammed it on their fingers.