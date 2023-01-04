Look: NFL World Is Shocked By The Adam Vinatieri Video

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 30: Adam Vinatieri #4 of the Indianapolis Colts kicks a field goal against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Adam Vinatieri wants everyone to know just how jacked he truly is.

Vinatieri, who's widely considered to be one of the best kickers in NFL history, posted a video of him and his son working out and it's gone viral.

He looks like someone who hits the gym almost every day of the week, despite being retired.

The NFL world is still going crazy over this video.

Vinatieri was an NFL kicker for 24 seasons before he retired following the 2019 season. For his career, he was 599/715 on field goals and 874/898 on extra points.

He scored 2,673 points throughout his career.

Right now, he looks like he's setting himself up to do WWE alongside Pat McAfee at some point.

Whatever the case, he seems to be enjoying retirement these days.