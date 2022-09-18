Look: NFL World Is Very Worried For Joe Burrow

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 05: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at Paul Brown Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

It's been anything but easy for Joe Burrow in Dallas.

The former No. 1 pick is receiving little to no protection from his offensive line and the Bengals offense just can't manage to get anything going through two quarters.

Cincinnati's lack of blocking definitely had fans worried for Burrow, who's been sacked 11 times in the last six quarters.

"Joe Burrow with his new offensive line:" tweeted Pardon My Take.

"[Joe Burrow] and his offensive line every snap," said Kofie.

"The Bengals offense is in complete shambles," tweeted Benjamin Solak of The Ringer. "Burrow pocket management is meh -- not the magic it was last year. No schematic answers to taking the teeth out of the pass rush. New line regularly miscommunicating. There's no easy way out of this mess, either. Just Burrow hero ball."

"Joe Burrow took too many sacks last year, so the Bengals revamped the offensive line. The result is ... Joe Burrow still takes too many sacks," said Michael David Smith. "At some point we need to acknowledge this is a Joe Burrow problem, not a Bengals offensive line problem."

Burrow and the Bengals find themselves down 17-3 to the Cooper Rush-led Cowboys at half.