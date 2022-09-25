Look: NFL World Not Believing Dolphins' Explanation Sunday

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins reacts after being sacked against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

There seems to be a bit of tomfoolery going on with the Miami Dolphins medical staff right now but in doing so could be putting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at risk.

In the first half of today's game against the Buffalo Bills, Tagovailoa took some big hits that required him to go to the locker room for a concussion evaluation. Teddy Bridgewater took over while Tagovailoa was evaluated, and the Dolphins soon announced that Tagovailoa had a head injury.

Tagovailoa soon came back, to the shock of everyone who had seen him wobbling while getting up from the last hit. But apparently, he was dealing with a back injury - not a head injury, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Fans who saw the Rapoport report that Tagovailoa was dealing with a back injury and quickly passed a concussion test were very suspicious. Many are taking to Twitter and asserting that the Dolphins medical staff let him back into the game a little too easily.

Right, wrong or indifferent, Tua Tagovailoa came out looking sharp. He led them on a touchdown drive that turned out to be the game-winner, giving them a 3-0 start to the season.

Time will tell if it was really a concussion that Tagovailoa was dealing with or just something that rattled him a little bit while causing a back injury.

The formal injury report this coming week will probably give us the true answer.

