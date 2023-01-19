Look: NFL World Not Happy With Dak Prescott Graphic

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 09: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys walks on to the field before the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

NFL Network Total Access put up a controversial graphic during Thursday's edition of the show.

The crew offered a quarterback comparison ahead of this weekend's Divisional Round matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers. In doing so, they disrespected veteran QB Dak Prescott.

The in-studio analysts determined that late-round rookie Brock Purdy has the edge over Dak in "poise, accuracy and decision making." They gave Dak the advantage in "arm strength and mobility."

Take a look at the graphic here:

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this graphic.

"This is laughable, sports media is dead," one fan wrote.

"LOL smh prisoners of the moment," another added.

"Dak has been bad at times this year…but what the f--k are we doing with graphics like this? Dak> Purdy easily," another said.

Purdy has been excellent in his time on the field for the 49ers, but his sample size if far smaller than Prescott's. Both of these quarterbacks put together excellent playoff performances in the Wild Card round, combining for more than 600 passing yards, seven touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Purdy and Prescott will clash in their Divisional Round matchup on Sunday.