Look: NFL World Not Happy With The Tom Brady Video

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

On Wednesday, video surfaced of Tom Brady touring a Miami school with his children in which the cameraman asked the seven-time Super Bowl champ if he's going to play for the Dolphins.

No matter what Brady's football future holds, his ex-wife Gisele lives with the children in Miami and he still has a house there.

The NFL world wasn't happy with the video being taken at all.

"This is some BS! Whoever filmed this is wack!" tweeted former teammate Kyle Van Noy. "Let my man just handle business for his kids. This should NOT be filmed!!!"

"He's touring a school for his kids. Why would you film him there? Leave him the f--- alone," another said.

"I'd rather have zero people on earth know my name than have people following me around and sneaking pictures while picking out a school for my kid," a user replied.

"Filming in a school is weirdo [behavior]."

"Let that man tour schools in peace," commented Bakari Sellers.

No shame.