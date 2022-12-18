Look: NFL World Praying For Colt McCoy On Sunday

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 28: Colt McCoy #12 of the Arizona Cardinals throws the ball during a stop in play against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Colt McCoy's Sunday is reportedly done after the Cardinals QB went down with a scary concussion that saw him down and in pain for several minutes.

Fans were very worried about the veteran after seeing the reaction on the field and immediately sent prayers his way.

"McCoy recently talked about how he was close to retirement before the Cardinals called him to be the backup to Murray. If it’s a major injury I think we’ve seen the last snap of McCoy in the NFL," a Cards account admitted. "Prayers up for Colt."

"Prayers up for Colt McCoy," another user echoed.

"Wow. This is brutal," tweeted AZ sports reporter Johnny Venerable. "Prayers to Colt McCoy."

"McCoy has been reported as out with a concussion," shared ClutchPoints. "Prayers up for Colt’s speedy recovery."

Let's hope the best for the Texas football legend.