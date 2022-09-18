Look: NFL World Praying For Trey Lance On Sunday

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 02: Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at Levi's Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Trey Lance appeared to suffer a brutal injury on Sunday afternoon.

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury after he got hit.

Lance was then ruled out for the rest of the game after Jimmy Garoppolo came in for him.

NFL fans are hoping that Lance can make a speedy recovery.

The 49ers are currently up 20-7 on the Seattle Seahawks just a couple of minutes into the fourth quarter.

Garoppolo has thrown for 139 yards and a touchdown since coming in for Lance.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan will likely have an update on Lance after the game.