Look: NFL World Reacts To The Dan Quinn Announcement

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Dan Quinn has landed a second interview with the Colts. The Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator will meet with the organization in Indianapolis on Saturday, per NFL insider Albert Breer.

Quinn had his second interview with the Arizona Cardinals earlier today.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"I get that's there's only 32 of these jobs, but why go somewhere where there's no QB? You're setting yourself up for failure," one fan wrote.

"Hopefully he impresses. Him and Morris should be able to put a great staff together," another said.

"DQ buddy please pick Carolina or wait a year I don’t wanna see your downfall again," another added.

This is the second straight coaching cycle that Quinn has garnered significant head coaching interest. He ultimately elected to return to Dallas prior to the 2022 campaign, but there's a chance he makes the jump this offseason.

Quinn also interviewed for the Denver Broncos' vacancy, but has not yet received a second meeting.