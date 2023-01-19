Look: NFL World Reacts To 2000 Ravens Announcement

BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 10: Ray Lewis #52 of the Baltimore Ravens in action against the San Diego Chargers during an NFL football game December 10, 2000 at PSINet Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. Lewis played for the Ravens from 1996-2012. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images) Focus On Sport/Getty Images

In the 16-game era, one team stood supreme with the fewest points ever allowed in a season: The 2000 Baltimore Ravens. And nearly a quarter century after that team dominated opponents en route to a first Super Bowl, they're getting a special honor.

According to Chris Pika of PFWA, ESPN has announced an ESPN Films 30 For 30 movie called "Bullies of Baltimore," chronicling the Ravens' legendary 2000 NFL season. Per the announcement, it will premier on February 5 at 8:30 pm ET.

While members of the Ravens offense such as Trent Dilfer, Shannon Sharpe, Jamal Lewis and Brandon Stokely will likely be featured, the defense has the far more colorful characters led by Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis and Hall of Fame safety Rod Woodson.

Baltimore Ravens fans are thrilled that their iconic team is going to be featured in the Emmy-winning film series:

The 2000 Ravens held their 16 opponents to a combined 165 points - just over 10 points per game. Only five teams were able to score more than 10 points on them all season and four of their opponents were simply shut out.

Ray Lewis, Jamie Sharper, Peter Boulware, Sam Adams, the late-great Tony Siragusa, Rod Woodson and Chris McAllister formed the core of that incredible defense.

Their dominance carried over into the playoffs as well. The Denver Broncos, reigning AFC Champion Tennessee Titans and Oakland Raiders were held to a combined 16 points before Super Bowl XXXV.

In the Super Bowl, the Ravens held the New York Giants offense completely scoreless and forced five turnovers, with a kickoff return for a touchdown keeping them from pitching the first-ever Super Bowl shutout.

Will you be tuning into "Bullies of Baltimore" next month?