Look: NFL World Reacts To 49ers' Field Announcement

The San Francisco 49ers have unveiled their endzone design for this year's postseason.

The team is going with the iconic saloon font, gold lettering and red background.

Take a look at the Levi Stadium field design here:

"Saloon font, red paint — officially back," Niners insider David Lombardi wrote alongside a photo of the endzone.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this design.

"Just as it should be," one fan wrote.

"LOVE THIS LAYOUT," another said.

"Best playoff tradition in the league," another added.

This endzone design will grace the field for Saturday's Round 1 matchup against the division-rival Seattle Seahawks. As the No. 2 seed in the NFC, the Niners are guaranteed another home playoff game if they're able to win this weekend.

Niners nation will no doubt pack out Levi Stadium as their team hopes to begin a deep postseason run.

Saturday's game will kickoff at 4:30 p.m. ET.