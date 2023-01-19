Look: NFL World Reacts To Aaron Donald's Announcement

If you heard Aaron Donald wasn't playing in 2023, you heard wrong.

On Wednesday, the All-Pro defensive lineman took to Twitter and hopped in Peter Schrager's mentions to let the football world know he'll be back.

Fans around the league reacted to Donald's comment.

"Per the man himself — Aaron Donald will be back in 2023. Ring him (again)," said Sosa Kremenjas.

"Let it be said!"

"You heard it from the man himself," a user replied.

"Meanwhile!" tweeted The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue.

"LETS GET IT AD!!!!"

"The GOAT is back."

"Needed this," a fan commented. "Thanks GOAT!"

Donald returns after another Pro Bowl season despite only playing 11 games due to injury.

The 31-year-old DT has been selected to the Pro Bowl every years of his career since bursting onto the scene as a rookie out of Pittsburgh and a first-team All-Pro in all but two.