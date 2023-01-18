Look: NFL World Reacts To Aaron Glenn Announcement

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 17: Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn of the Detroit Lions looks on before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Ford Field on October 17, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions just barely missed the playoffs this year, finishing 9-8 and winning eight of their last 10 games after starting the season 1-6. And one coach could be in a position to cash in on the team's success in a big way.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Arizona Cardinals have put in a request with the Lions to interview defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for their head coaching vacancy. Glenn has been considered a top coaching candidate for several years now and specializes in coaching defensive backs.

But the 2022 season wasn't exactly Glenn's finest season. His defense was ranked worst in the NFL for more of the first half of the season and finishes with the most yards allowed and 28th in points allowed. There were rumors throughout the season that Glenn could be on the chopping block for the team's poor performance.

For Cardinals fans, Glenn's candidacy is a non-starter. Many are saying that interviewing Glenn is a sign that the team is not serious about being a true contender.

The trend in coaching certainly appears to be leaning towards the offensive side of the ball these days. Seven of the eight head coaches currently in the postseason specialize in offense.

Every team has its exceptions of course, and maybe the Cardinals will see qualities in Glenn that go beyond which side of the ball he's most experienced with.

