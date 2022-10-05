Look: NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Future News

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks onward before his game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

On Wednesday afternoon, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hinted that he might stick around for a while.

When asked about the emergence of some young Packers wide receiver, Rodgers suggested that plays a significant factor in his decision. Both Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson have performed well over the past few weeks, which has Rodgers intrigued.

"Seeing the development of those guys can't help but be a part of the decision," he said, via Packers reporter Matt Schneidman. He also mentioned a number of factors in his decision - physical, mental, personnel.

Packers fans were pleased to see the news.

One Packers writer used a gif from Ace Ventura to show his interest in Rodgers' comment.

"Romeo and Watson are gonna force Rodgers to play till he’s 45 aren’t they," one fan joked.

Others aren't sure what will happen to Jordan Love.

"So when does the Jordan Love decision come into play? Because the longer Rodgers plays it looks more and more like a wasted pick. Is there even trade value there?" a fan asked.

Will Rodgers play for another few years?