Look: NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Outburst Video

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers walks off the field in the first half against the San Francisco 49ers during the NFC Championship game at Levi's Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers' frustration with the Packers offense began to boil over against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

After an incomplete pass in the third quarter of the game, Rodgers looked directly at Green Bay's sideline and muttered a question:

"What the f--- are we doing?"

The NFL world reacted to Rodgers clip on social media.

"You should have left man," a Bengals fan said.

"Bro always blames it on others in which most of it has been his fault," a Packers fan replied.

"Can he still get some value?" another asked. "Start the Love era…"

"'We????' what the f--- are YOU doing?" a user commented.

"He acts like he hasn't been s--- every game."

"Things are going well in Green Bay," tweeted a Vikings podcaster.

"So we are seeing an end of the era for this generation of QBs, right? Aaron Rodgers, Matt Ryan, Russel Wilson and Tom Brady all look close to the end, right?"

Green Bay is down 20-14 through three.