Look: NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Pregame Entrance

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 03: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers during pregame against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field on October 03, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are at Raymond James Stadium for today's huge NFC matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As usual, Rodgers was dressed for the occasion.

Ahead of the late-afternoon game against the Bucs, the Packers showed some photos of Rodgers making his entrance via the Raymond James Stadium tunnels. He was sporting a clean haircut, aviator sunglasses, white shoes and a white t-shirt with beige pants and some sort of necklace.

All told, Rodgers looked extremely chill and comfortable heading into the Florida heat for what is going to be a huge game against one of the Packers' biggest rivals for NFC supremacy this year.

Some fans found Rodgers' getup to be a little bit goofy, while others believe he looks so chill that a win against the Bucs seems guaranteed:

Aaron Rodgers hasn't been his usual, dominant self to start the season. He's completed 69.5-percent of his passes for 429 yards and two touchdowns with one interception through two games.

Granted, it's still early in the season and Rodgers has had slow starts only to have amazing finishes in a season. But if he plays like he did against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1, the Packers will be hard-pressed to make any headway against the Bucs today.

In a year that more than a few suspect could be Rodgers' last with the Packers, every single game counts

Will Aaron Rodgers lead the Packers to a win in Tampa Bay this afternoon?