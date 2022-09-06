Look: NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Special T-Shirt

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 15: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 15, 2017 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made headlines with a special t-shirt.

While reporters weren't allowed to take photographs of the shirt, one revealed Rodgers' message. He seems pretty sure he and wide receiver Allen Lazard are meant to do great things this season.

"No still photography allowed in the locker room and he didn’t talk today, but Aaron Rodgers is wearing a 'Rodgers/Lazard ‘23 MAKE GREEN BAY GREAT AGAIN' T-shirt," Packers reporter Matt Schneidman said.

Fans flocked to social media to react to the news.

"Aaron Rodgers deserves all the smoke he gets," one reporter said.

"Sounds like Rodgers might be leaning more towards returning next year than I thought... Or he's just campaigning for his friend to get a new deal..." another Packers fan said.

"People say rodgers is a bad teammate and then he supports his new WR1 and they have an issue with it," said a third fan.

It certainly seems like Rodgers will be looking Lazard's way early and often this season.