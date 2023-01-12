Look: NFL World Reacts To Al Michaels Announcement

BALTIMORE, MD - NOVEMBER 03: Television broadcaster Al Michaels looks on prior to the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the New England Patriots at M&T Bank Stadium on November 3, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

Despite signing a big money deal with Amazon to be the voice of Thursday Night Football, Al Michaels will be getting an opportunity to rejoin his former NBC colleagues for the postseason.

Per Ari Meirov of PFF, Michaels will be back with NBC for Saturday night's Wild Card playoff game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars. Michaels will reportedly be in the booth with Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy as his broadcast partner.

Michaels was the voice of NBC's Sunday Night Football from 2006 to 2021, working with the late-great John Madden and then Cris Collinsworth before leaving NBC to join Amazon. But as with Michaels' Thursday Night Football broadcast partner Kirk Herbstreit, his own broadcast duties don't keep him from doing work for other networks.

NFL fans are applauding NBC for bringing Michaels back. Many are joking that Michaels must be relieved now that he doesn't have to do the largely boring Thursday night games for the next eight months.

NBC will have the call for three of the 13 postseason games this year. They really want to go all out for the few games that they will have.

But this move also makes one wonder if Michaels might return to NBC full-time down the road.

Have we truly seen the last of Michaels calling Sunday Night Football, or is this just a one-time thing?