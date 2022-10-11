Look: NFL World Reacts To Alex Smith Unhappy News

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 11: Alex Smith #11 of the Washington Football Team throws before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at FedExField on October 11, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Former Washington quarterback Alex Smith couldn't believe Ron Rivera's recent statements on the team's quarterback situation.

Speaking on ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown," Smith took the coach to task for what Rivera said about Carson Wentz to the media:

"I had a really hard time watching that," Smith reacted. "When I heard it, [I] couldn’t believe it. I’m not [here] to defend Carson Wentz … But this is a defensive HC that’s absolutely driving the bus over his quarterback.”

The NFL world reacted to Smith's take on social media.

"Alex Smith is a real one. Ron Rivera is just a horrible coach. What has he done since Cam Newton?" one user asked.

"Alex Smith knows a thing or two about defensive coaches being morons to the QB position," another tweeted. "READ: Mike Nolan, Mike Singletary, his first two head coaches in the league."

"Didn’t like the Rivera comment either," another commented. "Not good leadership to scapegoat somebody, especially when you traded for them in the first place."

"Rivera is the problem," said WMAL's Larry O'Connor. "The fact that the DC sports media give him a pass for pissing away a crucial timeout and then just wants to trash Wentz and Snyder after that game tells you how unserious they are."

Where do you fall on Riverboat Ron's comments?