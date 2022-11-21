Look: NFL World Reacts To Angry Chiefs Player Photo

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 02: A Kansas City Chiefs helmet sits before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman couldn't be on the field with his brothers on Sunday night but he was watching from afar. Just not long enough to see KC's fourth quarter rally...

At one point the speedy wideout said he was so mad that he was about to throw his remote at the TV before ultimately doing it. Later asking, "What happen I can’t see nothing my tv broke," before sharing some visual "evidence."

"Just in case y’all thought I was lying I really did break my tv," the Pro Bowler tweeted.

The NFL world reacted to Hardman's viral photo.

"Corny mf," a Bengals fan laughed.

"No way this dude really faked his TV being broke by using the first video on YouTube," cried the "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast.

"Congrats on having the impulse control of a child?" a user asked.

"Bro has two TVs on the side of his 'TV' man rich flex."

Too funny.