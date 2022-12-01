Look: NFL World Reacts To Antonio Brown House Update

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 14: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Antonio Brown (81) looks on during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 14, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former NFL star wide receiver Antonio Brown was reportedly in a standoff with police this afternoon.

An arrest warrant was issued for Brown following an alleged domestic violence incident involving the mother of his children. Police attempted to arrest him, but were reportedly unable to after he locked himself in a house.

"Tampa Police department attempted to serve an arrest warrant on former #Bucs WR Antonio Brown at his South Tampa home for domestic violence. He refused to come out," the report read. "Police have since left without him. He is believed to still be in the house."

Most fans are surprised the authorities left the house without arresting Brown.

"You know you're living the affluent life when you can refuse to come out for a police warrant and they just up and leave," one fan said.

"Confused. I thought it was a warrant. It’s optional? Someone educate me please," added another.

Hopefully Brown turns himself in to the correct authorities so nothing bad happens.