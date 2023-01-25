Look: NFL World Reacts To Arrowhead Stadium Nickname

KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 29: A general view during the game between the New York Giants and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on September 29, 2013 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals are feeling themselves going into Sunday's AFC Championship game at Arrowhead.

And perhaps for good reason.

The Bengals are 3-0 against the Chiefs since Joe Burrow took over as the team's QB, which has some Bengals players calling Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium "Burrowhead" because of the way he's been able to lead them to wins.

The NFL world reacted to the nickname on Wednesday.

"Know exactly how this is going to end," a user said.

"The Grizzlies of the NFL," another replied.

"Aw dude that's so epic," a podcaster commented.

"About to backfire so bad I'm telling you."

"Ah yes. Fire up Mahomes before the game. Good call [Bengals]," another tweeted.

"Patrick Mahomes."

"This years Villain. Burrow is definitely sneaky cocky… but some of his other teammates aren't afraid to speak more lately. They should probably quiet down until they see if Mahomes limitations actually slow him down or not," a user said.

Y'all feeling this nickname?