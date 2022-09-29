Look: NFL World Reacts To Bengals' Field Thursday Night

CINCINNATI - SEPTEMBER 26: General view of Paul Brown Stadium during the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals on September 26, 2004 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Ravens defeated the Bengals 23-9. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals are back on primetime for the first time since Super Bowl LVI and they're making it clear to the entire country what the theme of tonight's game is: White Out.

Ahead of their game against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football, the Bengals unveiled their re-pained field for the game. Paycor Stadium will have the endzones painted black and white with the word "Bengals" in all white in each one.

At midfield, the Bengals logo has also been painted white. Gone is the shade of orange that has represented the team since the late-1960s.

For added effect, the Bengals have whited out the words "Cincinnati Bengals" on the protective walls leading onto the field.

Fans have taken to Twitter expressing just how much they love the new design:

Paycor Stadium isn't the only thing the Cincinnati Bengals are dressing white tonight. The team will be sporting all-white uniforms as well.

The Bengals are 1-2 and hoping to get to .500 before their Week 5 tilt against the rival Baltimore Ravens.

Standing in their way are the undefeated Miami Dolphins, who boast one of the NFL's best offenses and have already beaten three AFC titans in the New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills.

If white really is the Bengals' lucky color, they'll get this win today.

The game will be played at 8:20 p.m. ET and will air on Amazon Prime Video.