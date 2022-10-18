Look: NFL World Reacts To Big 'Black Friday' News

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 09: A general view as Green Bay Packers prepare to snap the ball in the fourth quarter during the NFL match between New York Giants and Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

On Tuesday afternoon, the football world learned that the NFL will have a "Black Friday" game in 2023.

"The NFL and Amazon announced that in 2023, Prime Video will exclusively stream a “Black Friday” game, the Friday after Thanksgiving. The first-ever NFL Black Friday game will take place on November 24, 2023 with an expected kick off of 3pm ET. Teams are TBD," Rapoport said.

Fans aren't sure it's a good idea for Amazon to be hosting a game on its streaming platform the same time millions of people are doing online shopping.

"Amazon website will crash no doubt this day. LOL," one fan said.

Other fans are just hoping the Denver Broncos don't get another primetime game. "The Broncos have claimed the first game slot. The torture continues," a fan said.

Other fans aren't a fan of the news, wanting college football to remain the king for Friday. "Don’t like this at all. Leave that Friday/Saturday to CFB Rivalry Weekend," a fan said.

What do you think of the news?