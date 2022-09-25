Look: NFL World Reacts To Big Halftime Show Rumor

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Snoop Dogg performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

There's a growing rumor about who will perform the Super Bowl halftime show next year.

Variety reported that Taylor Swift was going to be the performer but that was nixed by TMZ. TMZ is now reporting that the NFL and Roc Nation have been in talks with Rihanna about her headlining the show.

TMZ is also reporting that the NFL could reveal who they've locked up for the halftime show as early as Sunday afternoon, even if there's a small chance that it's not Rhianna.

Rhianna has never been a headline performer at the Super Bowl. In fact, she turned down an offer to headline the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show since she was unhappy with the way Colin Kaepernick was treated.

NFL fans have had some fascinating reactions to this report.

It remains to be seen if the league makes an announcement during the afternoon.