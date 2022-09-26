Look: NFL World Reacts To Big Pro Bowl News

The Pro Bowl as we know it is no longer.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the "NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl with a multi-day skills competition and flag football game that will be played in Las Vegas the Sunday before the Super Bowl."

This comes after nearly a decade of the league's All-Star game being an afterthought among fans.

The NFL world reacted to the changes on Monday.

The new event will be dubbed "The Pro Bowl Games" and be largely shaped by Peyton Manning and his Omaha Productions company.