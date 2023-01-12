Look: NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick Making Changes

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots addresses the media in a press conference following the Patriots 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

On Wednesday, reports revealed that Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft are planning to make offensive coaching staff changes at some point this offseason.

According to NFL Network insider Mike Giardi, "Bill (Belichick) knew it was untenable to continue to go forward with this configuration. He's all about the end results. You can't deny what they were."

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to these reports.

"It was bad from the very beginning and Belichick still wasted a year on that hot Patricia garbage," one fan wrote.

"The real issue is that it’s not revisionist history. Regular fans knew this was a horrible idea before training camp and Bill wasted a year with it," another added.

"I'm just happy to know that he saw what we all saw, I'm happy to know he's willing to change," another said.

The Patriots operated the entire 2022 season without a true offensive coordinator — much to the chagrin of a large portion of New England fans. The team made offensive decisions by committee with defensive-minded assistant Matt Patricia as the primary play caller.

New England was knocked out of postseason contention with a Week 18 loss to the Buffalo Bills. This failure to make the playoffs understandably calls for some offseason action.