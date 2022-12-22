Look: NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick's Outfit Today

Bill Belichick has never been known for his sense of style. In fact, it's his lack of fashion sense that's drawn the attention of the NFL world throughout his decades-long career.

Belichick furthered that reputation on Thursday.

The New England Patriots head coach showed up at today's press conference rocking a puffer jacket and cut-off sweatpants.

Take a look at the outfit here:

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this late-season look for Belichick.

"I have never felt more seen by someone else’s style," one fan wrote.

"The man is always on the cutting edge of fashion," another said.

"Save some for the rest of us, pal," another added.

Belichick doesn't have much time to worry about his fashion sense this season. His team is currently 7-7 and fighting for playoff position late in the 2022 campaign. The team has lost three of its last four games heading into the final stretch of the year.

The Patriots will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in a Week 16 matchup on Christmas Eve.