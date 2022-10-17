Look: NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick's Quarterback News

MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Could history be repeating itself in New England?

On Monday morning, Bill Belichick was asked if the Patriots will turn back to Mac Jones at quarterback once he's healthy (via NESN's Zack Cox).

To which the coach responded, "We'll see how that process is. Mac still wasn't able to play yesterday."

The NFL world reacted to Belichick's comments on social media.

"BB isn’t exactly rolling out the red carpet for Mac’s return," tweeted Yianni Kourakis.

"Belichick’s refusal to ‘answer’ that question adds to the QB ‘controversy,'" said Mark Daniels.

"This is weird.. BB usually has had no issue proclaiming Mac as the QB. Why isn’t he now?" a fan asked. "Idk man it might be Zappe time."

"Again, Belichick has not been this joyful since Norwood's miss," another commented. "After 2 years of being lost in Brady Eclipse ... the planets are finally aligning in Belichick's Universe. Now BB has a QB controversy to boot. Of course, Pats still haven't won a playoff game in 1352 days. But hey."

"Hey say that with a light sniffle? there's a fever going around," replied DJ Bean.

Rookie Bailey Zappe completed nearly 71% of his passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns in the 38-15 win over Cleveland on Sunday.