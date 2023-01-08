Look: NFL World Reacts To Bills' First Play On Sunday

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 21: A detail view of a Buffalo Bills helmet is seen on a cooler during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills on August 21, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

For Damar!

On the very first play since Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field, Buffalo took back the opening kickoff for a touchdown on Sunday.

The NFL world couldn't believe it.

"Wow Buffalo. Literal chills," tweeted Mitchell Schwartz.

"14 seconds wow… Buffalo on a mission," a user commented.

"Wow. Buffalo takes the opening kick to the house after a beautiful pregame tribute to Damar Hamlin," said Daniella Bruce. "Incredible."

"I literally had chills. WOW!"

"WOW!! Buffalo kickoff return for TD! Very first play! You can't write this any better! I love football man!" another fan tweeted.

"OMGGGGGGGGGG!! NYHEIM REALLY RAN THE OPENING KICKOFF BACK FOR A TOUCHDOWNNNNNN!!" the Bills shared.

"Wow. The Bills just opened up today's game with a 96-yard kickoff return TD by [Nyheim Hines]. What a scene in Buffalo. Incredible," said PFF's Ari Meirov.

Amazing.