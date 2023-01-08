Look: NFL World Reacts To Bills' First Play On Sunday
For Damar!
On the very first play since Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field, Buffalo took back the opening kickoff for a touchdown on Sunday.
The NFL world couldn't believe it.
"Wow Buffalo. Literal chills," tweeted Mitchell Schwartz.
"14 seconds wow… Buffalo on a mission," a user commented.
"Wow. Buffalo takes the opening kick to the house after a beautiful pregame tribute to Damar Hamlin," said Daniella Bruce. "Incredible."
"I literally had chills. WOW!"
"WOW!! Buffalo kickoff return for TD! Very first play! You can't write this any better! I love football man!" another fan tweeted.
"OMGGGGGGGGGG!! NYHEIM REALLY RAN THE OPENING KICKOFF BACK FOR A TOUCHDOWNNNNNN!!" the Bills shared.
"Wow. The Bills just opened up today's game with a 96-yard kickoff return TD by [Nyheim Hines]. What a scene in Buffalo. Incredible," said PFF's Ari Meirov.
Amazing.