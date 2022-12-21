Look: NFL World Reacts To Bills' Travel Announcement

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 21: A detail view of a Buffalo Bills helmet is seen on a cooler during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills on August 21, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills are having more weather issues this week and it's going to impact their preparation for an NFL game - again.

On Wednesday, the Bills announced that they will be heading to Chicago on Thursday - one day early - ahead of an inclement weather forecast in the upstate New York area. After practice tomorrow they'll be hopping on the plane and heading to Illinois.

This is the third time in the last month that the Bills have had to make adjustments due to the weather. They had to move their entire Week 11 tilt to Detroit to play the Cleveland Browns due to a massive snowstorm, while this past week's game against the Miami Dolphins was played in the snowiest conditions of the season.

NFL fans are enthralled by the constant adjustments they've made for the weather but the fact that they keep winning games regardless. Though more fans are still calling for them to build a dome over their stadium (even though the game is being played in Chicago):

Building a dome at Highmark Stadium isn't going to solve any issue except snow accumulation inside the stadium. There are far more logistical issues that would remain.

This is a Bills road game and if they don't leave soon, the snow may trap them in Buffalo through the weekend and keep them from playing against the Bears at all.

And if this were a home game, the weather would make it extremely difficult to put on an NFL game because roads might be unfit for traveling and the stadium too difficult to plow amid persistent snowfall.

The only real "cure" for these weather issues the Bills have been having might be to just move altogether. And since that's never going to happen, Bills fans need to start paying better attention to the weather forecasts every weekend.