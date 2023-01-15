Look: NFL World Reacts To Bills vs. Dolphins Fight

It looks the Buffalo Bills want to win the game and the fight this Sunday.

Up 17-3 on the Dolphins, a skirmish broke out after Josh Allen and defensive lineman Christian Wilkins got into it following an interception.

Officials broke it up pretty quickly but it was obviously a very heated moment between the two teams as Buffalo's O-line came to the defense of their quarterback.

The NFL world reacted to the dust up on social media.

"Ref 122 walking up there just to throw the flag as the fight continues is funny as hell," a user said.

"Love playoff fights," another replied.

"We love a good playoff fight," another user commented.

"Josh Allen INT ... Then A Fight," another tweeted.

"FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT!! Don’t mess with Josh Allen," a fan warned. "Bills Mafia ain’t playing."

The Bills will try to extend their lead before the half.