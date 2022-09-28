Look: NFL World Reacts To Bizarre Matt Ryan News

The Indianapolis Colts' game-winning touchdown drive against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3 was helped on its way by a penalty called on defensive lineman Chris Jones.

The Chiefs pass rusher allegedly said something inappropriate to Colts quarterback Matt Ryan.

After the game, referee Shawn Smith declined to reveal what Jones said to Ryan. He said the specific language would be put in the official game report.

The league office has yet to reveal what was said to Ryan.

"The league has still has not informed the Chiefs as to what Chris Jones said to Matt Ryan, per Andy Reid," Kansas City insider Sam McDowell reported on Wednesday.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"I guarantee they have no idea what he even said," one fan wrote.

"Who cares at this point. Game is over. They had the entire rest of that drive to keep Indy out of the end zone and they didn’t. It’s 15 yards not 7 points automatically," another added.

"Just want to know why it’s so hush hush was it that bad? Or was it really the ref trying to make a good ball game?" another asked.

The now 2-1 Chiefs will look to bounce back with a matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.